Handwara villagers protest against water shortage

Kupwara: The residents of the Palpora Magam area of Handwara Tuesday held a protest against the Jal Shakti Department for failing to ensure a regular supply of potable water to the area for the past several months.
A group of residents including women staged a protest on the Handwara-Vilgam road, bringing traffic to a halt.
They said that the authorities had failed to restore the water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.
The protestors said that they had taken up the issue with the concerned authorities on several occasions in past but to no avail.
“We are unable to figure out why the concerned authorities are doing nothing to redress our problem,” said an aggrieved female protestor.
The residents said that if their problem was not redressed at the earliest, they would once again hit the roads.
Later, the Station House Officer (SHO) Magam pacified the protestors following which they dispersed peacefully.