Hangul population witnesses marginal rise in Kashmir

Srinagar: The population of endangered Hangul (Kashmir Stag) has registered a marginal increase in the Kashmir Valley.
This is according to the latest Hangul population estimation census-2023 conducted by the Department of Wildlife Protection J&K in collaboration and with the help of the researchers, volunteers of the University of Kashmir, SKUAST-K, Wildlife Trust of India, Wildlife SOS, and Wildlife Research & Conservation Fund, Wildlife Protection Force.
The latest Hangul population estimation census-2023 report revealed a marginal increase in the Hangul population. The estimated population of Hangul is now 289, compared to 261 in 2021, officials said.
The latest population monitoring exercise was a team effort of volunteers from different academic and other institutions, frontline staff, officials and the officers of the Wildlife Department.
The Department of Wildlife Protection with the help of the researchers, volunteers of the University of Kashmir, SKUAST-K, Wildlife Trust of India, Wildlife SOS, and Wildlife Research & Conservation Fund, Wildlife Protection force actively participated in the exercise.
Pertinently, in the last few consecutive surveys, conducted after every two years, the population of Hangul has shown a bit of an upward trend. In 2015, the population of Hangul was 186 while in 2017 and 2019, it was 197 and 237 respectively. In 2021 it was 261 and as per the census-2023, it is now 289.
Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Rashid Yehya Naqash, said that a marginal increase in Hangul population in the latest Hangul population estimation conducted in the month of March has been observed. He said that the Hangul population monitoring has always remained a high-priority area for the Department of Wildlife Protection JK, being a flagship species and a conservation symbol for the UT of J&K.
"A lot of measures are in place to ensure that the species is conserved for long in its natural bastion. The current population monitoring exercise conducted in the month of March indicates a marginal increase in number. Genetically the health of the species is also being ascertained by associating LaCONES Hyderabad to determine if the population is genetically viable to sustain for long."
"Recently the conservation breeding centre at Shikargah has been made operational by successfully habituating and capturing two individuals from nearby wild populations which is a significant achievement towards ex-situ conservation of the species," Naqash told Greater Kashmir.
"The present population monitoring exercise results show a marginal increase in population from the past estimates (2019: 237; 2021: 261; 2023: 289) however, there is no considerable increase in population numbers. The basic demographic ratio of male: female and female: fawn are skewed," the survey report said. It further said that the recent sightings of hangul based on camera trap evidence in Tral Wildlife Sanctuary is encouraging, 14 individuals were camera trapped recently. Likewise, the photographic evidence captured by the officials in Wangat Conservation Reserve also shows that the habitats outside Dachigam National Park can be promising to hold a contiguous population of hangul.
"The upper reach of this landscape if properly managed and made available for hangul can have an immense positive impact on hangul in terms of increasing the number and sustaining a genetically viable population."
According to the wildlife officials, till date nine such annual exercises have been carried out during March of 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021. The Hangul population estimates in the past were 197 (2004), 153 (2006), 127 (2008), 175 (2009), 218 (2011), 183 (2015), 214 (2017), 237 (2019), 261(2021).