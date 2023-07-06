Hangul population witnesses marginal rise in Kashmir

Srinagar: The population of endangered Hangul (Kashmir Stag) has registered a marginal increase in the Kashmir Valley.

This is according to the latest Hangul population estimation census-2023 conducted by the Department of Wildlife Protection J&K in collaboration and with the help of the researchers, volunteers of the University of Kashmir, SKUAST-K, Wildlife Trust of India, Wildlife SOS, and Wildlife Research & Conservation Fund, Wildlife Protection Force.

The latest Hangul population estimation census-2023 report revealed a marginal increase in the Hangul population. The estimated population of Hangul is now 289, compared to 261 in 2021, officials said.

The latest population monitoring exercise was a team effort of volunteers from different academic and other institutions, frontline staff, officials and the officers of the Wildlife Department.

The Department of Wildlife Protection with the help of the researchers, volunteers of the University of Kashmir, SKUAST-K, Wildlife Trust of India, Wildlife SOS, and Wildlife Research & Conservation Fund, Wildlife Protection force actively participated in the exercise.

Pertinently, in the last few consecutive surveys, conducted after every two years, the population of Hangul has shown a bit of an upward trend. In 2015, the population of Hangul was 186 while in 2017 and 2019, it was 197 and 237 respectively. In 2021 it was 261 and as per the census-2023, it is now 289.

Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Rashid Yehya Naqash, said that a marginal increase in Hangul population in the latest Hangul population estimation conducted in the month of March has been observed. He said that the Hangul population monitoring has always remained a high-priority area for the Department of Wildlife Protection JK, being a flagship species and a conservation symbol for the UT of J&K.