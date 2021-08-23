Hanjiveera residents demand drinking water supply

Baramulla: The residents of Hanjiveera Pattan today staged a protest against non availability of drinking water in their area.

The agitating protesters assembled at the Srinagar-Baramulla highway and blocked the traffic movement for half an hour.

The protesters said that the area especially Hanjiveer Payeen and Teli mohalla Hanjiveer are without tap water for last several months and despite their repeated pleas, their grievance has not been redressed.

“After repeated requests for the availability of drinking water to the concerned department, there has been no redressal to our problem. The administration’s failure to act has forced us to come on the road and stage protest against the department,” said Firdous Ahmad, a protester.