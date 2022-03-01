Har Gaon Haryali: A remarkable step for sustainable development

Srinagar: Sustainable development is an approach towards development and growth by using resources in a way that allows them to renew or continue to exist for future generations.
In this context, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched remarkable initiative ‘Har Gaon Haryali’ program in consonance with the vision of ‘Green Jammu and Kashmir’ drive 2021 to ensure sustainable development and promote climate justice across the Union Territory, an official statement said.
The Green Jammu and Kashmir drive itself is in commensuration with the National Forest Policy 1988 and the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Policy 2011 which envisages afforestation on all degraded and denuded lands in the union territory within and outside forests.
Spelling out broad contours of this initiative, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, remarked that the ‘Green Jammu and Kashmir‘ campaign aims at creating people’s movement at a massive scale with involvement of all stakeholders particularly village panchayats, women, students, Urban Local bodies, NGOs and civil society.
“Our aim is to bring two third geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir under the forest and tree cover. The forest and tree cover in Jammu and Kashmir is about 55 percent, which is substantially higher than the national average of 24.56 percent” Lieutenant Governor maintined.