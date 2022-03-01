Har Gaon Haryali: A remarkable step for sustainable development

Srinagar: Sustainable development is an approach towards development and growth by using resources in a way that allows them to renew or continue to exist for future generations.

In this context, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched remarkable initiative ‘Har Gaon Haryali’ program in consonance with the vision of ‘Green Jammu and Kashmir’ drive 2021 to ensure sustainable development and promote climate justice across the Union Territory, an official statement said.