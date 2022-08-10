‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Poonch launched from Aurangzeb’s house

Jammu: The mother of Shaurya Chakra awardee martyr Aurangeb, joined by J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina launched “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign in Poonch district, celebrating the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava on Wednesday.

Raina said that the Indian army and the administration launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from the house of martyr Aurangzeb. He said,

“This is a moment of pride and it is giving every Indian an immense pleasure. India is a land of the brave and the people have sacrificed everything including their lives to safeguard the nation from any danger.”