‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Poonch launched from Aurangzeb’s house

Jammu: The mother of Shaurya Chakra awardee martyr Aurangeb, joined by J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina launched “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign in Poonch district, celebrating the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava on Wednesday.
Raina said that the Indian army and the administration launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from the house of martyr Aurangzeb. He said,
“This is a moment of pride and it is giving every Indian an immense pleasure. India is a land of the brave and the people have sacrificed everything including their lives to safeguard the nation from any danger.”
“To hoist the Tiranga at the house of Choudhary Mohammad Aurangzeb, who was martyred in Pulwama while fighting Pakistani terrorists, has raised a sense of patriotism in every heart. All the locals have joined this occasion, which is a moment of great pride,” Raina said.
The J&K BJP president said, “Tiranga is in our blood, it is our identity and we all love Tiranga beyond anything.”