Hardu Ring villagers appeal LG Sinha for rehabilitation

Srinagar: The residents of Hardu Ring village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Friday appealed Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to direct the concerned authorities to take immediate measures for their rehabilitation.

Hardu Ring is the last village of Machil area in district Kupwara, approximately 120 km from the district headquarters.

GhulamNabiBhat, a local said that last winter 23 people died due to non-availability of essential medical care in the village.