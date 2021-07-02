Hardu Ring villagers appeal LG Sinha for rehabilitation

Srinagar: The residents of Hardu Ring village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Friday appealed Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to direct the concerned authorities to take immediate measures for their rehabilitation.
Hardu Ring is the last village of Machil area in district Kupwara, approximately 120 km from the district headquarters.
GhulamNabiBhat, a local said that last winter 23 people died due to non-availability of essential medical care in the village.
“This fact was brought to the notice of the higher authorities in government and they were requested to take prompt action with regard to rehabilitation of the inhabitants,” he said.
Bhat said that the inhabitants of the village remain cut-off from the other areas of the district for most part of the year due to heavy snowfall.
“Due to avalanches in the village, vehicular movement from September to May remained cutoff. On an average, five to 10 people die every year in the village due lack of basic facilities,” he said.
Bhat said that they had brought their hardships, grievances and demands into the notice of the J&K government and Centre time and again.
“However, our pleas have fallen to deaf ears,” they rued.
The villages appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to direct the concerned authorities to take immediate measures for their rehabilitation.