HC asks Dir Tourism to consider representation questioning Gulmarg hotel registration

Srinagar: The High Court Wednesday asked Director Tourism Kashmir to consider representations against the registration of a hotel at Gulmarg granted by the Tourism Department in November 2014.
In his petition before the court, Irfan Ahmad Lone alleged that the Directorate of Tourism granted permission to a person who was in government employment against the law.
“The position of law is that a person who is in employment is prohibited by law to conduct any business or trade. Unfortunately, the private respondent has managed not only registration in his name by submitting fake and frivolous documents and as such is to be prosecuted criminally as well and proceeded under Civil Services Classification, Control and Appeal Rules 1956 by the initiation of administrative as well as a disciplinary action as to how he is indulging into the business being an employee in government services,” the petitioner said.
A bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar after hearing Lone’s counsel asked Director Tourism Kashmir to consider representations made by the petitioner.
The court said that the petitioner was aggrieved by the registration of the hotel of respondent No 6 granted by the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, vide certificate of registration dated November 3, 2014.
Pointing out that the petitioner claims that he had made several representations to the Director Tourism and the latest one was made on November 3 this year, the court said the short grievance of the petitioner was that Director Tourism had not considered his representation.