HC asks govt not to withdraw security cover to former senior AAG

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the authorities not to withdraw security cover to former senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) B A Dar who resigned last month after representing the government since 2016.
A bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar however directed the government to review of threat perception to the former senior AAG.
In his plea Dar submitted that performed his duties for almost seven years before he resigned from the post last month. Dar contended that while he performed duties, particularly, representing J&K’s Home Department, he was assessed by the State Level Review Committee and placed in the Category ‘X-2’ with effect from 29 June, 2017. Thereafter, Dar said, he was placed in Category ‘X’.
While Dar submitted that at the time of resignation and relinquishment of his office he was a protected person in the category ‘X’, he said that in view of the “sensitive nature of duties”, he was allotted a secured Government accommodation—a Quarter at Jawahar Nagar here and was also provided a bulletproof Car.
He said that barely a week after his resignation, the officials “without even reviewing his threat perception through a Designated Committee are contemplating to withdraw the secured accommodation as well as the security vehicle provided to him. The petitioner said in case the government was permitted to do so, he would be exposed to serious security threat and his life as well as life of his family members would be at serious risk.