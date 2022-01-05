HC asks govt not to withdraw security cover to former senior AAG

While Dar submitted that at the time of resignation and relinquishment of his office he was a protected person in the category ‘X’, he said that in view of the “sensitive nature of duties”, he was allotted a secured Government accommodation—a Quarter at Jawahar Nagar here and was also provided a bulletproof Car.

He said that barely a week after his resignation, the officials “without even reviewing his threat perception through a Designated Committee are contemplating to withdraw the secured accommodation as well as the security vehicle provided to him. The petitioner said in case the government was permitted to do so, he would be exposed to serious security threat and his life as well as life of his family members would be at serious risk.