HC asks govt to proceed with CWC, JJB selections

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked authorities to go ahead with the selection process of the members of the Child Welfare Committees(CWCs) and Juvenile Justice Boards(JJBs), observing that some petitions pending before it or orders passed therein shall not come in the way of the process.
“Pendency of any writ petition(s) or orders passed therein stalling the process for selecting the members of the Child Welfare Committee/Juvenile Justice Board(s), shall not come in the way of the selecting authority for proceeding in the matter,” a division bench of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul said while hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs).
“However, before finalizing the same, appropriate motion shall be filed in these PILs so as to enable this Court to decide those writ petitions along with these PILs for appropriate orders,” the court added.
Meanwhile, the authorities filed a report in compliance to court’s directions passed in July this year regarding details of the hygienic conditions, washrooms, quality of food, medical facilities and vocational activities provided to inmates in various orphanages in Kashmir Valley.
On the previous date of hearing, the court had observed that the government report was “silent” with regard to the facilities required in orphanages”.
“We expect that a better and a complete report in this regard shall be filed by the respondents giving complete details and all facilities that are being provided to the inmates,” the court had said.