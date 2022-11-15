HC asks govt to proceed with CWC, JJB selections

“However, before finalizing the same, appropriate motion shall be filed in these PILs so as to enable this Court to decide those writ petitions along with these PILs for appropriate orders,” the court added.

Meanwhile, the authorities filed a report in compliance to court’s directions passed in July this year regarding details of the hygienic conditions, washrooms, quality of food, medical facilities and vocational activities provided to inmates in various orphanages in Kashmir Valley.

On the previous date of hearing, the court had observed that the government report was “silent” with regard to the facilities required in orphanages”.

“We expect that a better and a complete report in this regard shall be filed by the respondents giving complete details and all facilities that are being provided to the inmates,” the court had said.