HC asks govt to strengthen existing medical facilities for children, women

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the government to strengthen the existing facilities for the children and women in the best advancement of the medical system in Kashmir.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Margey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul said this while closing a Public Interest Litigation(PIL) on its own motion initiated by it following a representation before it for preservation of space for child and female patients including pregnant women at Jehlum Valley College, Bemina.

The PIL was closed after the bench perused response filed by J&K’s Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department, stating therein that a separate paediatrics hospital having specialties in paediatrics department like paediatric surgery, paediatric cardiology, paediatric oncology, paediatric gastroenterology has been established at Bemina, near Hajj House, Srinagar.