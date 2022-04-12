HC asks Principal GMC Sgr not to draw salary till compliance of its 2016 verdict

Srinagar: Srinagar, Apr 12: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has granted one month as “last and final opportunity to Principal Government Medical College Srinagar for complying with a judgment passed in 2016.

Hearing a contempt plea by one filed by Abdul Rashid Wani, a former employee of the College against officers concerned, a bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani said: “The Court defers the framing of rule against the respondent no.2 (Principal GMC) by taking a lenient view and provide a last and final opportunity of one month’s time as prayed for by respondent no.2 (Principal GMC) for complying the judgment and order dated 23.03.2016”.