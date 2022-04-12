HC asks Principal GMC Sgr not to draw salary till compliance of its 2016 verdict

Srinagar: Srinagar, Apr 12: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has granted one month as “last and final opportunity to Principal Government Medical College Srinagar for complying with a judgment passed in 2016.
Hearing a contempt plea by one filed by Abdul Rashid Wani, a former employee of the College against officers concerned, a bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani said: “The Court defers the framing of rule against the respondent no.2 (Principal GMC) by taking a lenient view and provide a last and final opportunity of one month’s time as prayed for by respondent no.2 (Principal GMC) for complying the judgment and order dated 23.03.2016”.
Wani retired from service in 2003 but the GMC was yet to determine his service and provide him the pensionary benefits.
He had filed a petition before the court seeking direction to the authorities to provide him his service benefits. A judgment was passed in his favor in 2016. Subsequently, he filed a contempt petition alleging the GMC authorities did not comply with the court order.
On behalf of Wani, his counsel submitted that having now turned 77 years of age he has been forced to file a contempt petition.
“The unjustified delay in complying with the order by the respondents, in particular by respondent no.2 (Principal GMC), warrant framing of rule against the respondent no.2 (Principal GMC), yet in the interests of justice, the Court defers the framing of rule against the respondent no.2 (Principal GMC) by taking a lenient view and provide a last and final opportunity of one month’s time as prayed for by respondent no.2 (Principal GMC) for complying the judgment and order dated 23.03.2016,” the court said.
“However until such time, the judgment is not complied with, Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, shall not draw her salary/perks and other emoluments,” it said.