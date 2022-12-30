HC closes 3 PILs, including on Pahalgam ‘Illegal constructions’

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has closed a Public Interest Litigation(PIL) on preservation of environs of world famous health resort Pahalgam, which was initiated more than a decade ago in the backdrop of alleged illegal constructions. It also closed two more PILs; one pertained to Jammu-Srinagar Highway and the other dumping of municipal solid waste near Tarzoo Sopore essentially polluting Wular Lake.

Closing the PIL filed by an NGO, Pahalgam Peoples Welfare Organisation, a division a bench Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice M A Chowdhary pointed out that petition essentially challenged the Master Plan 2005-2025 issued by the Pahalgam Development Authority on the ground that the same was against the interest of inhabitants of the area and not in public interest.

In response to the statement that the old Master Plan was no more in vogue and has been replaced by a new one, the Court closed the PIL with a direction to the authorities to ensure that the construction in the Pahalgam area is done strictly in accordance with the new Master Plan (2023).

It also directed that steps be taken to remove the illegal encroachments, if any, by following due process of law.

“So far as the renewal of the expired and subsisting leases are concerned, we are told that new Rules under the Land Grants Act, 1960 have been promulgated and those Rules shall govern all those matters/structures which were also raised during the course of this PIL,” the bench said.