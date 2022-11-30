HC closes PILs on jail inmates' facilities

Srinagar: The J&K and Ladakh High Court has asked the authorities to ensure inmates are provided all the facilities as are available under the provisions of the Jail Manual in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.

Closing a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) which included one on its own motion based on the directions of the supreme court, a division bench of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjay Dhar expressed satisfaction with the implementation of its directions by the government.