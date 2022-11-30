HC closes PILs on jail inmates' facilities

Srinagar: The J&K and Ladakh High Court has asked the authorities to ensure inmates are provided all the facilities as are available under the provisions of the Jail Manual in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.
Closing a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) which included one on its own motion based on the directions of the supreme court, a division bench of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjay Dhar expressed satisfaction with the implementation of its directions by the government.
The court noted that perusal of the compliance report revealed that the Home Department has already notified Jail Manual in terms of S.O. 381 dated 17.08.2022 and the Training Manual in terms of S.O. 382 dated 17.08.2022.
“Director General Prisons has also filed affidavit in tune with the policy and the scheme of the Government,” it said.