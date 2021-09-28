HC directs fresh inquiry in KVIB selections

The Court held that once the selection list was cancelled by the Government and the foundations of the appointments removed, the direction to the Board to provide opportunity to the appointees of being heard before cancelling their appointments, obviously had been “nothing more than an empty formality, farcical and lip service to the celebrated principle of affording opportunity of being heard before coming to a conclusion”.

Referring to the government, the court said: “The fact of the matter is that the Government quashed and cancelled the selections, the conclusion to terminate the services of the petitioners had already been drawn and arrived at”. Therefore, the court said, the direction that the Board will provide opportunity of being heard to all the appointees before cancelling their appointments was inconsequential, immaterial and, as a matter of fact, a farce exercise.

The court held that such a course has clearly violated the right to hearing of the petitioners, “the right recognized by the Government itself in the very same order. It said the government order on this ground alone is rendered highly unfair, mechanical and arbitrary.