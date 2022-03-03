HC directs jail authorities to make arrangements for detained journalist’s exam

Srinagar: The High Court Thursday directed the Superintendent of Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu to make necessary arrangements for an incarcerated journalist Sajad Ahmad Dar’s exam.
Disposing of an application by Dar, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said, “The instant application is disposed of with a direction to the Superintendent of Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu to explore the possibilities of making necessary arrangements for petitioner’s examination.”
Dar has to appear in the exam for his Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism (MACJ) degree to be conducted by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) from March 4.
Dar, who works for an online portal, was arrested from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for allegedly engaging in activities “prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and unity of India” in January this year.
Dar through his counsel Nazir Ahmad Ronga had moved an application before the court seeking direction upon the Superintendent of Central Jail, Kotbalwal, Jammu of making necessary arrangements for facilitating his appearance in the 3rd semester MACJ exam.