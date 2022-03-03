HC directs jail authorities to make arrangements for detained journalist’s exam

Srinagar: The High Court Thursday directed the Superintendent of Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu to make necessary arrangements for an incarcerated journalist Sajad Ahmad Dar’s exam.

Disposing of an application by Dar, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said, “The instant application is disposed of with a direction to the Superintendent of Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu to explore the possibilities of making necessary arrangements for petitioner’s examination.”