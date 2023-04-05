HC directs NMC to issue eligibility certificate to 2 doctors, enroll them as medical practitioners

After returning, such a candidate was to appear and qualify in a screening test for getting registered as a medical practitioner in India.

“In the case on hand, the petitioners in the year 2002 have proceeded to Kazakhstan for an MBBS course in the Kazakh National University. No doubt from March 2002, candidates were required to obtain an eligibility certificate from the MCI for undergoing MBBS course in any foreign country, however, till the year 2008, the said notification was not implemented as is evident from the press note issued by MCI on October 9, 2008,” the court said.

It said that the petitioners had also undergone a preparatory course of one year in Kazakhstan and qualified it successfully, which is equivalent to 10+2 standard of the Indian Education System.

“On their return to homeland after completing the MBBS course in the year 2009, the petitioners had undergone the screening test conducted by the Medical Board of India and qualified it successfully,” the court said.

The authorities had also contested the plea on the ground that the petitioners had obtained 49 percent and 49.33 percent marks in their 12th class, less by a percent needed for admission to MBBS in India.