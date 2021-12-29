HC dismisses ‘timber smuggler’s’ plea against PSA detention

The court said that the detaining authority in its affidavit had justified the grounds of detention as well as the detention order while denying the allegation of non-supply of relevant material to the detainee.

After going through the detention record, the court said that the material relied upon by detaining authority had been furnished to the detainee at the time of execution of the detention to enable him to make an effective representation.

Dismissing Paswal’s plea against the detention order passed by District Magistrate Shopian, the court said: “As is also gatherable from detention record, all that was required including the material relied upon by the detaining authority has been provided to the detainee. The grounds of detention were explained and read over to the detainee in languages he understood fully - Urdu and Gojri.”