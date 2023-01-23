HC employee dies in harness, demise condoled

Srinagar: Register Judicial, High Court of J&K and Ladakh Srinagar, on Monday presided over a meeting here to extend the condolences on the demise of Mohammad Shafi, Official High Court of J&K and Ladakh who died in harness.

In the meeting, held in the Conference Hall High Court Building, all the officers and officials including the executive members of J&K High Court Staff Welfare Association participated.

During the meeting a congregational Fateh Khawani was observed and prayers were offered for the departed sole and sympathy was expressed towards the bereaved family.