HC holds ‘legally valid’ Prof Nawchoo’s nomination as Dean Research KU

Statute 1.6 of the Regulations states that “One of the senior most Professors of the University shall be nominated by the Vice Chancellor to function as Dean Academic Affairs in addition to his normal duties.”

Prof Butt had contended that in the tentative seniority list dated 1.10.2017 framed by the University, he figured at serial 12 whereas, Prof Nawchoo figured at serial 36.

Butt said by the time, the Vice Chancellor nominated Prof Nawchoo as Dean Research, he had become pre-eminently suited for such nomination as most of the other professors above him had either retired or had already served in various capacities as Dean.