HC issues bailable warrant to secure presence of Commissioner Secy Forest Department

Srinagar: For the defiance of its order, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh issued a bailable warrant to secure the presence of the Commissioner Secretary to the Government Forest Department before it.

Hearing a contempt petition filed by one Ghulam Hassan Mir, a bench of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi while issuing the bailable warrant against the Commissioner Secretary Forest Department asked the SSP concerned to execute the same and produce the officer before it on October 28.

“Let the presence of Respondent 1 (the Commissioner Secretary) be secured through the issuance of a bailable warrant to the tune of Rs 50,000 to be executed through the concerned SSP,” the court said. “In the interest of justice, a further two-weeks time is granted to respondents for filing compliance report strictly in consonance with the judgment May 4, 2017, with an advance copy to the counsel for the petitioner.” The court was hearing a contempt plea by Mir seeking implementation of judgment dated May 4, 2017, wherein it directed the government to consider his regularisation within four weeks.