HC orders strict ban on fresh construction in Sonamarg

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday made clear that there shall be no fresh construction in Sonamarg Development Area irrespective of whether there is any building permission granted for purpose by any competent authority.
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Puneet Gupta also directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to take immediate steps to stop all fresh constructions in Sonamarg Development Area.
“Having regard to the orders passed by this Court in this PIL from time to time, we make it emphatically clear that there shall be no fresh activity of construction to be carried out in respect of any building or structure in the Sonamarg Development Area irrespective of whether there is any building permission granted for the purpose by any competent authority,” the court said.
“Renovation/Repairs permitted by this Court shall be carried out only after obtaining proper building permission from the BOCA, Sonamarg, which is approved by this Court as provided in order dated 28th December, 2022,” the court added.