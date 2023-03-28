HC orders strict ban on fresh construction in Sonamarg

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday made clear that there shall be no fresh construction in Sonamarg Development Area irrespective of whether there is any building permission granted for purpose by any competent authority.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Puneet Gupta also directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to take immediate steps to stop all fresh constructions in Sonamarg Development Area.