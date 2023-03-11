HC quashes nursing assistant’s termination order by BRO

Srinagar: Underscoring that termination from service is a major punishment and cannot be inflicted without following due course of law, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has quashed an order regarding termination of a Nursing Assistant by the Border Roads Organization(BRO) on 13 June 2011.

“The punishment of termination from service is a major punishment and cannot be inflicted without following due course of law or conducting detailed enquiry in this regard by associating the petitioner and the said punishment can only be inflicted with due care and caution,” a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal observed while quashing BRO’s order terminating service of Rokade Santosh Sandashiv, a Nursing Assistant.

The Court observed that the bar of proving forgery is high and must be supported by sufficient evidence.