HC quashes PSA detention of 2 persons

Srinagar: The High Court J&K and Ladakh has quashed the detention of two persons under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and directed the authorities to release them immediately if they were not required in any other case.

“It needs no emphasis that the detainee cannot be expected to make an effective and purposeful representation which is his constitutional right guaranteed under Article 22(5) of the Constitution of India, unless and until the material, on which the detention is based, is supplied to the detainee,” a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said.