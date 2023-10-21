HC quashes PSA detention of 2 persons

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Saturday ordered the immediate release of two persons while quashing their detention under Public Safety Act (PSA).

A bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma, quashed detention order against Mohammad Hanief Guroo of Rabitar, Gundi Roshan Ganderbal while allowing his habeas corpus petition. Guroo was detained vide order dated 10.05.2023 passed by District Magistrate Srinagar.

The Court directed the authorities to release the detenu from preventive custody forthwith, if he was not required in any other case.

Allowing his petition, a bench of Rajnesh Oswal quashed detention order 07.03.2022 against Adil Afzal Lone issued by District Magistrate Srinagar.

While quashing the detention order of Lone, the court held that besides other grounds, the respondents (authorities) have flouted the constitutional as well as statutory mandate and accordingly, it said, the detention order was not sustainable on this ground as well.

The court directed the authorities to release the detenue from custody forthwith provided he was not required in any other case.