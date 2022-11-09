HC quashes PSA detention of 3

The Court also quashed detention of Waqar Ahmad Ganie of Patrigam Chadoora Budgam who was booked under PSA on 25 June this year in terms of an order by District Magistrate Budgam.

The court ordered the government to release the trio forthwith from preventive custody if they were not required in other cases.

While Wani was booked under PSA by an order issued by District Magistrate Pulwama on June 3, 2021, Lone was taken into preventive custody in terms of an order passed by District Magistrate Anantnag on 09.04.2022.