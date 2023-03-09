HC quashes PSA detention of 3 persons

“It is only after (detainee) has all the said material available that he can make an effort to convince detaining authority and thereafter the Government that their apprehensions vis-à-vis his activities are baseless and misplaced,” the court said. “If (detainee) is not supplied the material, on which the detention order is based, he will not be in a position to make an effective representation against his detention order. The failure on the part of the detaining authority to supply the material, relied at the time of making the detention order to the (detainee), renders the detention order illegal and unsustainable.”

The court also quashed the detention order passed on May 19, 2022, by District Magistrate, Bandipora whereby Ghulam Mohammad Waza of Bagh Bandipora was placed under preventive detention with a view to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

Moreover, the court quashed the detention order, passed by Deputy Commissioner Budgam against Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh of Kandoora Beerwah on June 27, 2022.

The court in all three cases directed authorities to release the detainees forthwith, provided they are not required in any other case.