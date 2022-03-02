HC quashes PSA detention of 4 persons

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has quashed detention of four persons who were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Allowing their separate Habeas Corpus pleas, bench of Javed Iqbal Wani quashed detention of Zubair Ahmad Reshi of Ashajipora Anantnag, Showkat Ahmad Ganie of Old Barzulla, Srinagar and Rouf ul Islam of Pulwama.

While Reshi was booked by virtue of an order dated 26.02.2021 issued by District Magistrate, Anantnag, Ganie was detained in terms of an order passed by District Magistrate Srinagar on October 20, 2021. Islam was booked on the basis of an order dated 14.09.2021 passed by District Magistrate Pulwama.