HC quashes PSA detention of 7 persons

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has quashed detention of seven persons under Public Safety Act (PSA) including a man against whom authorities had invoked a 17-year-old case in which he had been even acquitted.

Various benches of the Court quashed the detentions while allowing the habeas corpus pleas of the detainees.

“Perusal of grounds of detention reveals that last activity, in which detenu allegedly indulged took place in the year 2004 and not only this, the detenu has been acquitted by the Court,” a bench of Justice M A Chowdhary said while quashing detention of Bashir Ahmed Koka of Dardpora chaklipora, Achabal Anantnag.