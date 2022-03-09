HC quashes PSA detention of Anantnag man

About the contention that the detention order suffered from non-application of the mind on the part of the detaining authority in as much as the grounds of detention did not bear any reference to the fact that the petitioner had been admitted to bail in FIR No 132/2019 in terms of order dated January 18, 2020, passed by Special Judge Designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, the court said: “The non-mentioning of this important fact in the grounds of detention exhibits non-application of mind on the part of detaining authority.”

The court said that this shows that the detaining authority had not meticulously examined the record while passing the order of detention which renders it unsustainable in law.