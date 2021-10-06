HC quashes PSA detention of Pulwama man

Srinagar: The High Court Wednesday directed the government to release a man from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district forthwith while quashing his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar directed the government to release Nissar Ahmad Qazi from preventive custody forthwith provided he was not required in connection with any other case.

Qazi was booked under the PSA vide an order passed by the District Magistrate Pulwama on January 6 this year.

He had challenged through his counsel Wajid Haseeb the detention order on multiple grounds, mainly on the contention that he had been disabled from making an effective representation against the order as the material which formed the base of the grounds of detention and the consequent order of detention had not been furnished to him.