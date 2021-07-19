HC quashes PSA detention of Shopian man

Srinagar: The High Court (HC) Monday directed the government to release a man from south Kashmir’s Shopian district from preventive custody immediately while quashing his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Quashing the detention order dated 10 August 2019 by the District Magistrate, Shopian against one Shaheen Ahmad Parray of ShangporaZainpora, a bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey directed the government to release him from preventive custody forthwith.

In his habeas corpus plea challenging the detention order Parray through his counsel Syed SajadGeelani said that he was detained in terms of the order issued by the District Magistrate, Shopian under the PSA on 10 August 2019 and lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar, when he was already in custody.