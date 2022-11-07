HC quashes PSA detention orders against 2 persons

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday quashed detention of two persons who were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Allowing his habeas corpus plea, a bench of Justice M A Chowdhary ordered the government to release forthwith from preventive custody Mohammad Rafiq Rather of Abi Gurpora Rainwari, Srinagar if he was not involved in any other case. In his plea, Rather had sought to quash the detention order passed by district magistrate Srinagar on 29 January this year against him.

“The petitioner has been hampered by non-supply of the relevant material in making an effective and meaningful representation against his detention before the concerned authority/Government,” the court said.