HC rejects Rajasthan based varsity’s plea on 271 students’ incurred expenses under PM’s scheme

Suresh Gyan Vihar University had contended that the expenses incurred by it were with regard to tuition fee, hostel fee, cost of books and other incidental expenses.

The varsity had stated that it was excluded by the AICTE from the benefit of Scholarship as it has not got its approval. It had lodged the claim on the ground that the approval of the AICTE was not required to the University and had sought direction upon government that the amount of Scholarship comprising of tuition fee, hostel fee, mess charges and other charges including consequential renewals till the completion of the course in favour of the 271 left-over students for the academic session 2014- 15, be released in its favour.

In its response, the central government stated that the students from J&K were required to apply under the scheme on the AICTE portal saying only those eligible students, who were within the merit list and had been allotted colleges through centralized counselling or had taken admission on their own in college or University either approved under Section 12 B of UGC Act or recognized by AICTE or by other regulatory authority and their application forwarded by the Government of J&K, were to be considered for award of scholarship under the scheme.