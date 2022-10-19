HC ‘satisfied’ with action plan on pure drinking water to Anantnag villages

Srinagar: The High Court and Ladakh has expressed satisfaction with the action plan by the Public Health Engineering Department Kashmir for ensuring safe and pure drinking water to the inhabitants of several far-off villages in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Disposing of a Public Interest Litigation, filed by a Supreme Court lawyer from Kashmir, a division bench of the Court also recorded the statement of Irfan Andleeb, Deputy Advocate General appearing for the department in which he undertook to ensure completion of various projects expeditiously.

The petitioner had submitted that based on the information available with him through public documents and personal visit to village Rambirpora, Kehribal, Karewa Rampora, Wantrag, Roonipora, Brah of District Anantnag, the villagers of these villages are living in difficult conditions on the mountains and have been deprived of the basic facilities necessary for decent living. The petitioner had made reference to non-availability of pure and safe drinking water to the villagers.

In his reply to the court’s notice regarding the issue, the Chief Engineer, PHE Department submitted an Action Plan, providing the details about the steps taken for ensuring pure and safe drinking water to the villagers.