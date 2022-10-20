HC seeks details on cleaning of waste in Sopore town

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought details regarding steps taken by the authorities for adequate cleaning of the municipal waste and garbage from north Kashmir’s Sopore town.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Central Auqaf Committee Tarzoo, a division bench of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjay Dhar also directed the Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir to appear in person before the Court on October 31.