HC seeks details on cleaning of waste in Sopore town

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought details regarding steps taken by the authorities for adequate cleaning of the municipal waste and garbage from north Kashmir’s Sopore town.
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Central Auqaf Committee Tarzoo, a division bench of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjay Dhar also directed the Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir to appear in person before the Court on October 31.
“Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir shall by the next date of hearing, file an affidavit with regard to the steps taken for adequate cleaning of the municipal waste/ garbage from the Sopore town and its disposal at some appropriate authorized place/center,” the court said, adding, “We also direct Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla to submit the report, as directed in terms of the earlier orders, during the course of the week.”
The Court also directed the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Baramulla to ensure filing of the response by the next date of hearing on the 31st of October.