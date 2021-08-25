HC seeks record on selection of Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina

After opening an envelope that AAG Shah Aamir produced as a record, the court said it contained an advertisement notice and copy of a list of 12 candidates.

“It appears that the respondents have not registered the context of the order in the backdrop of direction to submit the relevant selection record,” the court said.

When the court asked the AAG about it, he submitted that these government orders along with a list of candidates had been supplied to him by the Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar.

“The selection record is with the selection committee headed by the chief secretary,” he said.

The court observed that the three authorities who were directed to submit the records included the chief secretary which they did not do.

“Be that as it may, it shall be proper to consider the matter as and when the respondents submit the selection record as directed,” the court said.

Pointing that mere asking for examination of the selection record by the court of law does not take away the powers of the respondents that they enjoy under law, the court said: “The respondents should also not feel that their decisions are being examined by the court in the capacity of appellate authority. Judicial review for examining the action of the respondents is permissible.”