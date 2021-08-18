HC seeks record on SKIMS Bemina Principal’s selection

The petitioners contend that they have applied for the post of Principal, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina in terms of an advertisement notice dated 7 January 2021. “The selection process for the post is being carried in violation of the recruitment rules governing the subject as well as against the mandate of clauses (b) and (c) prescribed in the advertisement notice,” they said.

They said that the selection committee had not assessed the credentials of all the competing candidates on the basis of criteria and that, without such assessment, all the nine competing candidates were called for interview instead of restricting the number of candidates to the ratio of 1:5.

“The selection committee was supposed to prepare the panel of three candidates on the basis of merit to be assessed by it and, thereafter, place it before the Chairman of the Governing Body of SKIMS in the order of merit for making selection against the post of the principal,” they plead.

While the court directed the government to submit the relevant selection records before it, it said, “It is further provided that the selection process in question may go ahead, but should not be finalised until further orders from the court.”