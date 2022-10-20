HC seeks trial status of cases against ex, sitting legislators

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government informed the High Court of J&K and Ladakh that 13 former members of the Legislative Assembly and sitting or ex-parliamentarians were facing trial in J&K.

Hearing on its motion a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Sanjay Dhar sought the status of the trial from the concerned courts through the Registrar Judicial of the court.

The court directed the Registrar Judicial to seek a status report from the concerned courts where the trial against the 13 former MLAs and the sitting or ex-parliamentarians was going on.