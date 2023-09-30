Health camps, cooking demos held to promote healthy eating in Bandipora

Bandipora: “Poshan Mah”, a month-long programme to promote nutrition and wellness, successfully concluded on Saturday in district Bandipora.

The programme organised by the ICDS department Bandipora, comprised a series of activities and events throughout the month of September, with the primary goal of raising awareness about the importance of proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle especially among children and pregnant ladies.

District Programme Officer Bandipora, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak said that the Poshan Maah campaign was launched on September 1 with a grand inauguration ceremony attended by local officials, health experts, and community leaders.

He said that the programme set the stage for a month filled with educational programmes and activities designed to empower individuals and families to make informed choices about their nutrition and overall well-being.

The DPO informed that a number of workshops were conducted by certified nutritionists, dieticians, and health professionals. These sessions provided practical guidance on balanced diets and the importance of essential nutrients in one's daily meals.