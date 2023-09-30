Health camps, cooking demos held to promote healthy eating in Bandipora

Bandipora: “Poshan Mah”, a month-long programme to promote nutrition and wellness, successfully concluded on Saturday in district Bandipora.
The programme organised by the ICDS department Bandipora, comprised a series of activities and events throughout the month of September, with the primary goal of raising awareness about the importance of proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle especially among children and pregnant ladies.
District Programme Officer Bandipora, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak said that the Poshan Maah campaign was launched on September 1 with a grand inauguration ceremony attended by local officials, health experts, and community leaders.
He said that the programme set the stage for a month filled with educational programmes and activities designed to empower individuals and families to make informed choices about their nutrition and overall well-being.
The DPO informed that a number of workshops were conducted by certified nutritionists, dieticians, and health professionals. These sessions provided practical guidance on balanced diets and the importance of essential nutrients in one's daily meals.
Free health check-up camps were organised in various locations across the district, offering residents the opportunity to assess their health status; receive advice on preventive care, and get vaccinated against preventable diseases.
The programme included interactive cooking demonstrations showcasing the preparation of nutritious meals using locally available ingredients so that adopting healthier cooking practices are encouraged.
The campaign engaged local communities especially women folk through awareness rallies, door-to-door outreach, and interactive sessions at schools and colleges. Participants were educated about the importance of maternal and child nutrition, leading to healthier generations.
The DPO said that the ICDS department Bandipora is committed to perform awareness programmes related to nutrition and other dietary issues among people especially among adolescents and women folk.