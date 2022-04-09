Health Deptt to finalise Amarnath yatra arrangements by May 15

Srinagar: Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, has sought that all arrangements for the Amarnath yatra are in place by May 15.
The directions in this regard were issued in a meeting today chaired by the top official to review preparations and arrangements for Amarnath Yatra 2022.
The meeting was attended by CAO DHSK, CMO Ganderbal, CMO Anantnag, Nodal Officer Yatra, DHSK, BMO Kangan, BMO Sallar, S.O Budget DHSK, Incharge NHM DHSK besides other concerned officers.
A detailed discussion was held on various issues DHS stressed on timely completion of procurement of various required items including machinery equipment, drugs, disposables, tents, prefab huts, etc and instructed the participants.
The director further directed CMO Anantnag and Ganderbal to ensure all the arrangements are put in place by May 15 for the smooth conduct of this years’ Yatra
Pertinently, DHSK establishes 55 camp facilities, which include 6 base hospitals, where specialist facilities are made functional.
Dr MA Rather emphasised the importance of the timely establishment of clinical and residential facilities at all the sites.
The directorate will establish 237 clinical beds and 1,014 residential beds for Yatra 2022. It is expected that 1,330 health staff will be deployed for duties in 3 shifts.