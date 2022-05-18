Health employees hold protest

Srinagar: A peaceful protest was held by the employees of Health Department (helpers, seasonal workers, part time sweepers, HDF) under the banner of Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) on Tuesday.
According to a press note, the top leaders along with EJAC President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam participated in the protest. The employees were protesting in support of their genuine demands including regularisation policy, minimum wages act and release of pending wages for all types of workers.
Later Director Health services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather called the EJAC president, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam along with the other leaders of Health Department in his office and redressed their grievances. The pending wages which were put on halt were released in favour of the employees and the Director assured to redress the other issues in the next meeting.
Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam hoped that the other genuine demands of these employees would be considered and accordingly figure out. Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam while addressing the protest said that the EJAC fully endorses and supports the peaceful protest of these employees till their legitimate & genuine demands are fulfilled by the government.