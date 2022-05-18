Health employees hold protest

Srinagar: A peaceful protest was held by the employees of Health Department (helpers, seasonal workers, part time sweepers, HDF) under the banner of Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) on Tuesday.

According to a press note, the top leaders along with EJAC President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam participated in the protest. The employees were protesting in support of their genuine demands including regularisation policy, minimum wages act and release of pending wages for all types of workers.