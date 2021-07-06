Healthcare in a shambles| No ECHO facility for patients at GMC Baramulla

Baramulla: Patients across Baramulla district Tuesday expressed anguish over the failure of the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla in performing echocardiogram (ECHO) despite the availability of the device at the hospital.

As per the patients, the GMC authorities stopped to conduct ECHO from the past several months without citing any reason. They said that in the absence of such a facility, scores of patients are forced to travel to Srinagar to conduct the test.