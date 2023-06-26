Heartbreaking Tragedy | Siblings lay side by side in grave; village drowns in grief

Sumbal (Bandipora): Shahtulpora village in Bandipora got enveloped in sorrow following the tragic drowning incident that claimed the lives of young siblings, Nuzhat Afzal, 18, and Nazakat Ali, 21.

Nuzhat, who had recently passed her 10th board exams, was on the riverbank on Sunday when she witnessed her brother Nazakat struggle to stay afloat.

In a desperate attempt to save him, Nuzhat leaped into the water. Trying to rescue Ali, Nuzhat remained missing for nearly an hour.

Locals, who joined the rescue mission, eventually found her lifeless body.

The family’s grief was compounded when Ali also lost his battle at SKIMS Hospital in Soura on Monday morning.

Among the mourners on Monday was Sahil Bashir, a BA student who had been one of the rescuers.

He recounted the incident, saying, “The brother-sister duo and their father were on the river bank on Sunday when Nazakat slipped into the river.” The trio had been in the orchard spraying pesticides and sought respite from the scorching heat by the river.