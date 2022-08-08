Heavy rainfall damages traders’ property in Rajouri

Rajouri: Heavy rainfall last night caused damage to the property of traders in Rajouri town.

As per traders, heavy rainfall started in the areas of Rajouri town in the late evening hours on Sunday and continued throughout the night causing overflow of drains.

They said that in many localities in the town that included Jawahar Nagar, Panja Chowk, Panjpeer, Phalyana, the overflowing rainwater entered inside shops and other business establishments causing loss of property and commodities.

Traders informed that the loss suffered by them in different localities last night is over Rs 50 lakh and people had to struggle to save rest of their commodities in shops.