Heavy snowfall disrupts road connectivity, basic amenities in Uri

Baramulla: The road connectivity between several villages located in the higher reaches of Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district remained disconnected with the Baramulla district headquarters following heavy snowfall in these areas.

The affected villages are located at the higher altitude and close to the Line of Control (LoC).

They include Dudran, Banali, Nambla, Mayan, Chotali, Nawa, Silpathar, Maidanan, Zamroodpattan, Gohalan, Churanda, Bernate, and Batgrah. The locals said that although rest of the district has not witnessed heavy snowfall, in this region, over 2 feet of snow has accumulated and hardships of the common people have multiplied.