Heavy snowfall disrupts road connectivity, basic amenities in Uri

Baramulla: The road connectivity between several villages located in the higher reaches of Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district remained disconnected with the Baramulla district headquarters following heavy snowfall in these areas.
The affected villages are located at the higher altitude and close to the Line of Control (LoC).
They include Dudran, Banali, Nambla, Mayan, Chotali, Nawa, Silpathar, Maidanan, Zamroodpattan, Gohalan, Churanda, Bernate, and Batgrah. The locals said that although rest of the district has not witnessed heavy snowfall, in this region, over 2 feet of snow has accumulated and hardships of the common people have multiplied.
“The area has received heavy snowfall,” said Muhammad Ashraf of Banali over phone from Uri. “Following the heavy snowfall, the life has come to a standstill. The electricity is badly affected while drinking water supply has also been badly hit.”
The affected villagers said that despite intense snowfall, the authorities have not taken concrete measures of clearing the snow from the roads and with the result there has been no traffic movement.
“The roads are under the PMGSY. As such the concerned authority has to clear the snow. However, the snow-laden roads continue to remain blocked following the inability of the authorities to remove snow,” said Abdul Aziz of Mayan.
The Army has been playing an important role in the harsh winter and heavy snowfall in the border town of Uri.
On Friday, the soldiers of the Army’s Chinar Corps in a swift rescue operation shifted an ailing woman to a health centre.
The rescue operation was started after the local unit of the Army received a call from Jabri, Boniyar asking for immediate evacuation of an elderly woman to the nearest health centre.
Following the emergency call, soldiers from the local Army unit amid massive snowfall evacuated the ailing woman and shifted her to the local health centre for treatment.