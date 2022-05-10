HED cracks whip on financial misconduct in colleges

As per the new guidelines, all the payments other than college tuition fees which are paid by the students of the colleges at the time of admission and receipts from any source as per guidelines issued by the Higher Education Department will be determined as the fund.

“The rates of fees to be charged from the students at the time of admission shall be determined by the Higher Education Department from time to time and the subscription to the fund shall be charged from each student at the full rate prescribed by the department of irrespective of the fact that the student may have been granted a fee concession,” read the new guidelines.

It further states that the subscription to the fund shall not be charged from a student for a second time, if he/she has migrated from one college to another during the same financial year.