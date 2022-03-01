HED issues guidelines for hiring academic arrangements

Srinagar: The Higher Education Department (HED) has issued revised guidelines for the engagement of candidates on academic arrangements in Government Degree Colleges (GDCs).

The order in this regard was issued by Principal Secretary HED, Rohit Kansal.

The order was issued in the backdrop of the inclusion of new subjects in undergraduate courses or the non-availability of regular staff in the colleges.

“The GDCs need to engage some faculty on academic arrangement every year as lecturers, teaching assistants, Physical Trainer Instructors, and librarians as per the prescribed norms and guidelines,” the order reads.