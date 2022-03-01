HED issues guidelines for hiring academic arrangements

Srinagar: The Higher Education Department (HED) has issued revised guidelines for the engagement of candidates on academic arrangements in Government Degree Colleges (GDCs).
The order in this regard was issued by Principal Secretary HED, Rohit Kansal.
The order was issued in the backdrop of the inclusion of new subjects in undergraduate courses or the non-availability of regular staff in the colleges.
“The GDCs need to engage some faculty on academic arrangement every year as lecturers, teaching assistants, Physical Trainer Instructors, and librarians as per the prescribed norms and guidelines,” the order reads.
It said that all selections and engagements should be for a maximum of one academic session only.
“All academic arrangements should terminate at the end of the academic session or on appointment or posting of regular faculty (whether through transfer or fresh recruitment), whichever is earlier. No separate notice should be given for this purpose,” the order reads.
As per the order, the academic arrangement would be purely need-based and temporary and should in no case confer any right for regular engagement or even continuation in any subsequent session.
“A fresh advertisement and selection process should be initiated for every academic session. The academic arrangement will be made only if the enrollment in a particular subject allotted to the college is at least 25,” the order reads.
The department has appointed the nodal principal as the engaging authority of the candidates on the academic arrangement in the colleges.
Similarly, the Principal Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET), Principal School of Architecture, and Principal of Nursing Colleges would enjoy the powers of engaging authority for engineering colleges, architecture schools, and nursing colleges of the concerned divisions.
“After consultation with the steering committee and after prior approval of the designated selection committee, the engaging authority may engage need-based academic arrangement faculty,” the order reads.
A teaching assistant should be engaged only if no eligible or qualified candidate for the lecturer (academic arrangement) is available in the relevant specialisation, the order said.
“All engagements should be made through an open advertisement and prescribed selection process as per the evaluation criteria notified hereafter,” the order said.
The Director Colleges J&K and respective nodal principals have been asked to ensure the engagement of need-based academic arrangement teaching faculties against the sanctioned strength and as per allocated subjects in the GDCs, subject to an enrollment limit of 25 students.