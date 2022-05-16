HED seeks details of employees’ associations in J&K Universities

Srinagar: The J&K Government has sought the details of the employees’ associations in J&K universities, noting that there was no record available with the Higher Education Department (HED) certifying the registration of these associations under relevant laws.
In an official communication addressed to the Vice Chancellor (VC) Kashmir University, the Under Secretary HED Sat Paul Rajpal has said the department has noticed that various employees, staff, teachers’ associations have been formed in the universities and Colleges of the J&K Union Territory (UT).
“However, there is no record available with the Department as to the legal status of these associations and unions or whether they have been registered under the relevant laws,” the official communication reads.
Notably, copy of the official communication has been issued to the Vice Chancellors of Jammu University, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora, BGSB University Rajouri for information and “similar necessary actions.”
While seeking information about the associations, the department has said that it was not clear whether various other requirements like Memorandum of Association, certified and audited accounts have been met or not.
“In order to ensure that all legal and constitutional requirements in this regard are met, it is requested that the requisite information be sought from the Unions in your university and College(s),” the document reads. The information has to be shared with the administrative department for further examination.
The HED has sought details about the name of the association with directions to share the names separately if the higher educational institutions have more than one association working.
The department has sought the details whether the association has been registered or not.“If the association is registered, the authority with which it has been registered and date of such registration should be furnished to the department,” it reads.The concerned universities have been asked to ascertain whether the association has its own byelaws, rules the copy of which has to be submitted to the administrative department of HED.
“Furnish the information whether the Charter/MoA/ AoA of such associations are in accordance with the Constitution of India and prevailing laws,” the official document reads.
The universities have to submit the particulars of the office bearers of association besides the date of elections of the office bearers and source of funding for running its activities.“Furnish the information whether financial transactions have been audited. If yes, copies of last three years' audited report should be submitted to the department,” it reads.The HED has further clarified that any union or association which has not been legally registered or is not compliant with prevailing rules and laws can not be allowed to operate.
“Such associations will not be allowed to carry out any activity including elections or carry out any financial transactions,” the HED document reads.