HED seeks details of employees’ associations in J&K Universities

Srinagar: The J&K Government has sought the details of the employees’ associations in J&K universities, noting that there was no record available with the Higher Education Department (HED) certifying the registration of these associations under relevant laws.

In an official communication addressed to the Vice Chancellor (VC) Kashmir University, the Under Secretary HED Sat Paul Rajpal has said the department has noticed that various employees, staff, teachers’ associations have been formed in the universities and Colleges of the J&K Union Territory (UT).

“However, there is no record available with the Department as to the legal status of these associations and unions or whether they have been registered under the relevant laws,” the official communication reads.