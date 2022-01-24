Heightened security ahead of Republuc Day in Rajouri

Rajouri: Ahead of the Republic Day and under security high alert going on, the security forces on Monday conducted several speculative Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in areas of Rajouri district.
Officials said that these operations were conducted in Chakli and Dassal villages of Rajouri with teams of Army and Police conducting speculative searches in these areas.
“These searches were speculative in nature but are a part of security grid which is on high alert ahead of Republic Day in order to ensure that the celebrations of this day remain foolproof and smooth,” the officials said.
They said that in twin districts, tight security arrangements had been put in place with security apparatus being strengthened by all the security forces in a coordinated manner with an aim to ensure peaceful conduct of Republic Day celebrations.
Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Rohit Baskotra told media persons in Poonch that tight security arrangements were there on ground.
“In case of spotting any suspicious object people should contact nearest police unit or Police Control Room so that necessary action can be taken,” the SSP said.