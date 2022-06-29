Helicopter services start for tourists in Ladakh

Ganderbal: The Ladakh administration Wednesday start helicopter services for the tourists and the general public visiting the cold desert region.

The first batch of tourists availed the heli-service in Ladakh as the administration opened the services for tourists and visitors.

“The helicopter services operated by the Ladakh administration would be available to the public in general at the sectors and rates as notified by the administration earlier for the residents of Ladakh,” read an order of the Ladakh’s Civil Aviation Department.