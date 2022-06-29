Helicopter services start for tourists in Ladakh

Ganderbal: The Ladakh administration Wednesday start helicopter services for the tourists and the general public visiting the cold desert region.
The first batch of tourists availed the heli-service in Ladakh as the administration opened the services for tourists and visitors.
“The helicopter services operated by the Ladakh administration would be available to the public in general at the sectors and rates as notified by the administration earlier for the residents of Ladakh,” read an order of the Ladakh’s Civil Aviation Department.
Individuals desirous of booking on the notified routes can book the tickets online at https://heliservice.ladakh.gov.in/.
A distinct booking mechanism has been made available on the portal for the category of passengers other than the residents of Ladakh.
The order said that the availability of a ticket on a route or actual flying would be contingent upon the number of passengers, weather conditions, or any other operational restrictions.
The administration has opened the services with two choppers, a five-seater B-3 chopper, and a larger Mi-172.
To begin with, the services would cover Leh, Kargil, Padum, Lingshed, Dibling, Neyrak, Diskit, Turtuk, Srinagar, and Jammu.